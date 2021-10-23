Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 1.31% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $127,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.36. 100,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

