Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000.

SCHI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. 30,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

