Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 96,412 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,132,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $398,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.56. 540,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,110. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.58 and a fifty-two week high of $191.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

