Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,747,054 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,007,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. 1,926,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,331. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

