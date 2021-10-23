Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.44 Billion Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,212,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,380 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,443,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.42. 7,845,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,532,044. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average of $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.86 billion, a PE ratio of 277.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

