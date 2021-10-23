Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Long-term and fixed-fee liquified natural gas (LNG) contracts with clients provide Cheniere Partners with a steady revenue source. With demand for LNG expected to grow gradually in the long term as most of the industries around the globe are looking for ways to decrease emissions, the partnership can make massive profits from its export facility. Further, the partnership has economic hedges in place to secure natural gas feedstock, which will reduce volatility. Also, lower operating expenses will boost the partnership’s bottom line. However, low cash balance and high debt burden are affecting its balance sheet and financial flexibility. The coronavirus pandemic has dampened the global energy demand growth, which in turn reduced demand for new trains at the Cheniere Partners’ export unit. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CQP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

CQP stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

