Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Insider David A. Inchausti Sells 5,600 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

