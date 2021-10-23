Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Announces Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $51.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,792.21. 584,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,255. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,876.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,641.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,960.00.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

