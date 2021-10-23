Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,050.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,988.15.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,876.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,641.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.