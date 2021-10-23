Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,150.00 Price Target at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,988.15.

CMG stock opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,876.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,641.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $99,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

