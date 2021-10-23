Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $24.79 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,646.00 to $1,790.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,988.15.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,876.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,641.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 139.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

