CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 29,623 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 871,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 105.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,368,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,301,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,702 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 64,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Comcast by 12.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 604,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.22 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $248.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

