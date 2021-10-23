CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

