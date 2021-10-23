CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $18.15 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,109 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in SEA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in SEA by 12.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.75.

SE stock opened at $355.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.32 and its 200 day moving average is $285.92. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.