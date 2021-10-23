CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,842,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475,789 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.72% of Alamos Gold worth $21,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 21.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 17.6% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGI opened at $8.00 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

