CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,938 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.39% of LPL Financial worth $42,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

LPLA stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

