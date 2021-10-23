CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,938 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $42,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $174.90 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average of $146.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

