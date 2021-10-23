CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 9,346 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $36,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $321,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $145.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $145.77.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

