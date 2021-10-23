CIBC Increases Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$284.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.22.

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $209.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.70. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $142.78 and a 52-week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

