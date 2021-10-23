CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $664.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $665.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

