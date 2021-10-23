CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 5,195 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

