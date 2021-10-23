CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

NYSE:COO opened at $417.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.45.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

