CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 309,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,814,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 325,973 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,762 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,585 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

