CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,969 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of CenterPoint Energy worth $18,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.54 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

