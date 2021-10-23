CIBC Trims Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Target Price to C$4.25

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$3.80 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$2.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$426.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.53. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.11 and a 1-year high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$97.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.6200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

