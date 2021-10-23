Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) vs. California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Financial Survey

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 263.47% 1,765.75% 111.36% Cimarex Energy -1.19% 34.56% 11.61%

This table compares California Resources and Cimarex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.56 billion 2.29 $1.77 billion N/A N/A Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 5.75 -$1.97 billion $1.39 62.73

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for California Resources and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cimarex Energy 1 8 14 0 2.57

California Resources currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.88%. Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $79.65, indicating a potential downside of 8.66%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

California Resources beats Cimarex Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

