Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,657 LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of LendingTree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after buying an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LendingTree by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 67,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingTree stock opened at $146.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.88 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.02 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day moving average of $188.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

