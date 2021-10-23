Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $62,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

