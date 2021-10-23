Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $3.24 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 450,222 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after buying an additional 441,810 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,357,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $138.52.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

