Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $3.81 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 223,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571,629 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $41,960,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,590 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.89 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

