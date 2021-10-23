Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 819,274 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.74.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

