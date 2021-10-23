Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NYSE:AER opened at $64.48 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

