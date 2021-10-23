Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $2.47 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 65.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 335.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,155,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $41,320,002. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $93.83 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.60.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.24.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

