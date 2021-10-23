Cipher Capital LP Buys 12,997 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $137.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,324. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $137.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.