Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 24,591 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,828,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,631,139. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

