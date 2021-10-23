Cipher Capital LP Cuts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,893 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,929. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

