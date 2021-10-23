Cipher Capital LP Sells 35,821 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,821 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for about 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.90.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $3,205,228. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. 543,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,653. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

