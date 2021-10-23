Cipher Capital LP Trims Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,414 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 660,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,808. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

