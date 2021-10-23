Cipher Capital LP Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,056 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 0.9% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.11.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.11. 1,387,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $188.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

