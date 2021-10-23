Citigroup Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $203.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $193.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.04.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,077. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

