Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

