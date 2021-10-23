Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 307,948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 8,320.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,614 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer by 72.1% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,100 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

