Citigroup Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPG opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

