Citigroup Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 96.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 73,735 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,037,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 53,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 95.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $23.97 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 471.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

