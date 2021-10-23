Citigroup Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CTLP opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $820.02 million, a PE ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

