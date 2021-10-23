Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 207.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

