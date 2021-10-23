Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 91.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $562,761,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,099,000 after buying an additional 322,636 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,960,000 after buying an additional 74,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,589,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 121,477 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $145.05 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $145.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

