Citigroup Inc. Sells 111,214 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,214 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 353,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter.

ADV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

ADV stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $469.52 million and a P/E ratio of 10.13. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

