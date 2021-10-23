Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.56. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.