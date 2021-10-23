Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

NYSE CFG opened at $50.28 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 264,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.